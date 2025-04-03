City of Charlotte releases 2040 community area plans

Today, the city of Charlotte released more than a dozen plans for the growth of more than a dozen areas as part of its community area planning project.

Officials said they're releasing 14 community area plans, which is the second major step in implementing the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The plans provide more development guidance at the community level and focus on the needs of each individual area. Long-range Planning Division Manager Kathy Cornett said the plans will be individualized guides for each area's growth.

"Each of the plans contains an introduction that walks you through how you'd use them — that they're a framework for growth and development, and that they guide decision-making in terms of land use so many and capital investments then they would walk then it walks through the community needs and goals," Cornett said.

Officials also said community feedback will be vital to the project and there will be a hearing on April 28. The city is also looking for stakeholders to review the drafted plans.

You can read more about each areas plan here.