J.D. Mazuera Arias edges out District 5 incumbent Marjorie Molina in Charlotte City Council race

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:08 PM EDT
Marjorie Molina (left) and Juan Diego (J.D.) Mazuera Arias
Candidate websites.
Newcomer J.D. Mazuera Arias defeated incumbent Charlotte City Council member Marjorie Molina in an intense race to represent District 5 on the eastside, eking out a 37-vote victory in unofficial results.

Mazuera finished with 50.31% to Molina’s 49.61%. There is no Republican in the race, meaning Mazuera Arias will automatically assume office in December. The race is within the margin in which Molina could request a recount.

"I think our message resonated that this was a people-powered campaign rooted in love, honesty and integrity," Mazuera Arias said. "But most importantly there is a deep love for east Charlotte that puts people over profits."

There are about 200 provisional ballots citywide left to be reviewed. The Mecklenburg Board of Elections didn't know Tuesday night how many were cast in District 5.

What made the campaign so intense was the involvement of the Service Employees International Union, which spent heavily attacking Molina. The SEIU was upset that Molina had voted earlier in the year against studying ways to improve the working conditions and pay of contract workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The union had 35 paid canvassers knocking on doors for Arias. It also sent out numerous pieces of mail criticizing Molina — a big investment in a municipal district primary that typically draws a few thousand votes.

But Molina had the crucial endorsement of the Black Political Caucus, as well as the power of incumbency.

In the days leading up to the race, she posted on social media that the campaign against her was racist and evil. Molina is Black; Arias is Latino.

Arias, a first-time candidate, challenged Molina for not being communicative and transparent. He also criticized her for not fighting to keep the Silver Line light rail through east Charlotte, which was part of the original transit plan. The light-rail line was stopped at Bojangles’ Coliseum when the new plan had less money for rail transit.

Molina said she had done good things for the east side, including helping launch the new Eastland Yards development, which is under construction.

Disclaimer: WFAE staff member Julian Berger is Mazuera Arias’ partner. He is not involved in any coverage of the District 5 race or coverage of the Charlotte City Council.

