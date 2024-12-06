Charlotte Joy Rides ends on December 31st

Charlotte Center City Partners held their end of the year board meeting in uptown Charlotte on Thursday and discussed the end of the city’s longtime bikeshare system.

Charlotte Joy Rides launched in 2012 and will come to an end on December 31st. Center City President Michael Smith said the plan is for the city to work with private companies going forward.

"Bird and lime of both that both offer,, scooter dock list system,, are going to move into bicycles as well," Smith said. "And they've brought a sampling into town so that by the time we get to January 1, they will have worked their kinks out and they'll be able to, to bring in the inventory necessary."

Smith also said the city wants the partner companies to have designated locations where people can park the bikes to end their rentals, so bikes aren’t scattered across the city.

