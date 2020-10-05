-
North Carolina's Republican senators on Wednesday pledged bipartisan fiscal management reforms within Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s transportation agency…
The North Carolina Department of Transportation told its employees to take unpaid time off until the end of June to help the department save money as part…
The North Carolina Department of Transportation spent $742 million beyond what it planned to last year, state auditors said Tuesday as they urged stronger…
State transportation officials say they need more time to plan how to convert highway shoulders into extra lanes at rush-hour on I-77 in north Mecklenburg…
The state Department of Transportation says widening a congested 6 1/2 mile stretch of U.S. 74/Independence Boulevard in southeast Charlotte could cost at…
The Interstate 77 Express Lanes have been under construction for four years north of Charlotte. The toll lanes are now open on all 26 miles between…
The final stretch of the Interstate 77 Express toll lanes opened over the weekend, but that doesn't mean the $800 million project is finished. Work is…
With no fanfare and 16 days overdue, the final stretch of I-77 Express toll lanes north of Charlotte was scheduled to open at 8 p.m. Saturday.I-77…
State transportation officials have rejected a contractor's request to extend the deadline for opening the toll lanes on I-77 north of Charlotte. That…