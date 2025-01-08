NCDOT treats roads ahead of Friday's winter storm

Much of North and South Carolina can expect snow, rain, ice and freezing rain Friday evening into early Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has begun bringing roads before the storm reaches the area with more than 115 trucks across the state.

The National Weather Service projects the bulk of the storm will move out of the area by Saturday afternoon, however, roads could remain icy with temperatures projected in the low 20s in the evening. Mike Mariano with NCDOT says crews will be on alert.

"We'll probably still have trucks out monitoring any of those spot locations that we may get some bleed through (on) the pavement or just some, some areas that still have moisture on the road," Mariano said.

Mariano also said once the weather arrives in the area, people should travel cautiously, or just stay home. This could be Charlotte’s first measurable snowfall since January 2022.