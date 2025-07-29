© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Wiley Nickel drops US Senate bid, endorses Roy Cooper

WFAE
Published July 29, 2025

With former Gov. Roy Cooper officially running for U.S. Senate, the only other Democrat who had been in the race is dropping out. Former U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel said Tuesday that he's leaving the race and endorsing Cooper.

The move clears the field for Cooper, who would have been a heavy favorite in a contested primary. In his message to supporters, Nickel said that he had declared his candidacy in order to push Republican Thom Tillis out, and since Tillis announced he won't seek reelection — it's mission accomplished.

Cooper will almost certainly face former GOP Chairman Michael Whatley in the 2026 election.

Whatley, a first-time candidate, has President Trump's endorsement. The election is about 15 months away, but it's already shaping up to be the most high-profile Senate race in the country.
