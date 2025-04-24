Cabarrus County awarded contract to improve secondary roads

Cabarrus County has been awarded a $3.3 million contract by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to improve over 11 miles of secondary roads in the county. The project will include improvements to Kannapolis Parkway and Miami Church Road. J.T. Russell & Sons will lead the project. Crews will complete milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction. NCDOT says work can begin as early as this week. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.