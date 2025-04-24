© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus County awarded contract to improve secondary roads

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:03 PM EDT

Cabarrus County has been awarded a $3.3 million contract by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to improve over 11 miles of secondary roads in the county. The project will include improvements to Kannapolis Parkway and Miami Church Road. J.T. Russell & Sons will lead the project. Crews will complete milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction. NCDOT says work can begin as early as this week. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Charlotte Area Cabarrus CountyNCDOT
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.