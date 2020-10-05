-
There are at least 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Five Oaks Manor, a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Concord. The Cabarrus County facility…
Catawba County passed a resolution Tuesday making it a "Second Amendment sanctuary" county, while Cabarrus County unanimously approved support of its own…
Updated Jan. 22.A growing number of North Carolina counties are becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries, including several in the Charlotte…
Officials in Cabarrus County say two people were killed Monday afternoon after the vehicle they were in was struck by a train in Harrisburg.Both people…
A K-9 that ran away after being spooked by Fourth of July fireworks has been found safe in Concord.The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says a tip led…
Updated at 3:38 p.m.All Cabarrus County high schools were given the all clear by law enforcement after being closed earlier today as police investigated…
Corning Inc. says strong demand for optical fiber and cable is bringing another expansion in North Carolina. The company said Monday it will spend $176…
More than 80,000 visitors are expected to visit the Cabarrus County Fair this week. It's been an attraction in the county for more than 60 years. The…
This summer, lawmakers cut more than $3.5 million from the state court system. Since 2009, more than $133 million has been cut from the judicial branch…
Say you want to become a farmer. If you didn't grow up on a farm, where do you start? In Cabarrus County, you can go to farm school.The Elma C. Lomax…