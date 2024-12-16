Custom Flavors plans to build facility in Cabarrus County

A flavor developer and manufacturer named Custom Flavors will build a new production facility in Concord. The California-based company will invest 6.5 million dollars and create 30 jobs in Cabarrus County. The manufacturer will bring jobs such as food scientists, production operators and other personnel with an average salary of 56-thousand dollars a year.

Custom Flavors will also receive a performance based grant of 34-thousand dollars for the One North Carolina Fund. The company formulates custom flavors for other companies.