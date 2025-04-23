Cabarrus County GOP defends board nominee amid lawsuit

A representative of the Cabarrus County Republican Party spoke before the Cabarrus County Commission Tuesday night, defending the party's nominee to replace outgoing chair Chris Measmer.

A judge has temporarily blocked the nominee, Lamarie Austin-Stripling, from joining the commission after a group of residents sued, saying she was improperly appointed before Measmer had officially resigned his seat. The lawsuit was first reported by WBTV.

The residents suing to block the appointment include Holly Edwards and Leigh Brown, who unsuccessfully ran last month for chair and vice chair of the Cabarrus County Republican Party.

Austin-Stripling is the current treasurer of the Cabarrus County Republican Party.

At Tuesday night's meeting, Cabarrus County GOP Vice Chair Jim Quick, who defeated Brown in last month's election, urged the board to keep Austin-Stripling in consideration.

"Contrary to conspiracy theories," Quick said, "the party's nomination of Lamarie Austin-Stripling was ingrained in a goal of redirecting this commission away from division and toward a community of effectiveness."

"I suspect each of you have a name that you may be wanting to advance," Quick added. "I encourage you during this pause, take the time and speak to Lamarie. We pledge that she is one of the best people that we’ve ever put forth to this commission."

It's unclear what action commissioners will take if Austin-Stripling's appointment is overturned. The commission is down to four members now that Measmer has left to fill a vacancy in the state Senate — raising the possibility of a split vote. If that were to happen, the appointment would be left to the Cabarrus County Clerk of Superior Court.

The temporary restraining order expires Friday. Superior Court Judge Steven Warren is expected to rule on the case by then.