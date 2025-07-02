Cabarrus County reaches milestone in behavioral health center construction

Cabarrus County celebrated a milestone Tuesday in the construction of a behavioral health center that's expected to help ease the difficulty of finding mental health assistance that's often in short supply.

At the site of the Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center in Concord, community members gathered for a topping off ceremony, marking the placement of the building's final steel beam.

Before the beam was set in place, construction workers and community members signed it. Steve Morris, for whom the building is named, said the new center will be a vital resource for the county and beyond.

“To have this urgent care facility here, along with the other things that will be offered, I think will be a game changer for Cabarrus County and for the entire region — to have a facility where you can get the help that you need," he said.

Steve Morris is a former Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners chair who lost his bid for re-election in the Republican primary last year by 160 votes. Last month, he announced his bid for mayor of Concord.

The building is expected to open in late 2026, with services for both children and adults. The center will also include a child and adolescent psychiatric residential treatment facility and offer a crisis program for children and adolescents.