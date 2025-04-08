Cabarrus County Republican Party selects NC legislature replacement

The Cabarrus County Republican Party has selected county commission chairman Chris Measmer to replace state Senator Paul Newton, who stepped down to take a job as general counsel for UNC Chapel Hill.

The Independent Tribune reports former state Representative Kevin Crutchfield, retired Judge Billy Hamby and Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague were among the candidates considered. Now, Cabarrus County commissioners need to find a replacement for Measmer. They have scheduled a meeting for Thursday morning to select Measmer’s replacement.