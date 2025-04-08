© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus County Republican Party selects NC legislature replacement

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:40 PM EDT

The Cabarrus County Republican Party has selected county commission chairman Chris Measmer to replace state Senator Paul Newton, who stepped down to take a job as general counsel for UNC Chapel Hill.

The Independent Tribune reports former state Representative Kevin Crutchfield, retired Judge Billy Hamby and Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague were among the candidates considered. Now, Cabarrus County commissioners need to find a replacement for Measmer. They have scheduled a meeting for Thursday morning to select Measmer’s replacement.
Tags
Charlotte Area Cabarrus CountyNC Legislature
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain