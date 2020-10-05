NC Legislature

-
A group of state lawmakers from North and South Carolina want to deregulate the states' electricity markets by allowing competition for power production.…
-
North Carolina is still without a full state budget after state senators did not hold an expected vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto Tuesday. That…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican legislators offered fresh carrots Wednesday for Democrats to join them in ending a four-month budget stalemate through…
-
RALEIGH — Legislation allowing North Carolina public school teachers only seniority pay raises already on the books has cleared one General Assembly…
-
RALEIGH — Republicans leading the North Carolina Senate are advancing two additional tax-related bills largely gleaned from the vetoed state budget. Only…
-
North Carolina Republican lawmakers could soon reach their first legislative showdown with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper since his party increased House and…
-
In the race for state Senate District 41, Republican incumbent Jeff Tarte and Democrat Natasha Marcus are trying to out-do each other’s opposition to the…
-
Common Cause and the League of Women Voters said Friday that North Carolina's 2018 Congressional election in November should go on as scheduled - without…