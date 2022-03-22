Speakers in Monroe air mixed views on North Carolina's role in public education

North Carolina House members charting the future of public education came to Monroe on Monday to hear what Union County school officials and members of the public had to say.

Public comments reflected some of the rifts that have marked school board meetings across the state, with speakers clashing on how race should be discussed in schools and what kind of books should be allowed in school libraries. One of the biggest differences was over the role the state should play moving forward.

Several people called for the state to step back from funding and control of curriculum, instead providing a bigger role for parents and local school boards.

"Abolish the North Carolina State Board of Education," said Brian Helms, who has children in Union County Public Schools. "Bureaucrats pushing divisive philosophies have no place in the education of children. History can’t be rewritten to suit a political agenda."

But others called for the state to spend more and fulfill the role assigned by the state constitution. Stacy Swanson was among parents who called for lawmakers to comply with a judge's order in the Leandro case to boost education spending by $1.7 billion.

She said an ideal education system would include "paying educators as the professionals they are. Funding public schools to their fullest potential. Having a counselor and a nurse at every school to address health and social/emotional needs."

There were also calls for more focus on academic basics. Noyes Harrigan said schools need to rethink their reliance on technology: "Do we want our students to toggle between tabs and take screenshots, or do we want them talking and listening to each other?"

UCPS touts college/career paths

The legislators spent the first hour hearing what the Union County system is doing that might serve as a model.

Superintendent Andrew Houlihan talked about a college and career preparation model that starts with college visits and exposure to career themes in elementary school. All sixth-graders take career-tech classes, and in high school the district logged the state's largest number of career-tech credentials last year.

Partnerships with South Piedmont Community College and Wingate University provide opportunities for moving into higher education, while an Atrium Health partnership prepares students for careers in the health fields, Houlihan said.

"I firmly believe that too many systems across our nation preach college or career. And for us, the word is 'and,' " he said.

Legislators mostly listened and offered general words of encouragement. The panel will continue public hearings around the state before making recommendations.

The next session will be in Gaston County on April 4.