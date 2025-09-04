© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus County appoints interim manager

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT

Cabarrus County has a new manager. The board of commissioners has unanimously appointed Kelly Sifford to the post on an interim basis. She replaces Sean Newton, who was fired last month after he replaced Mike Downs, who was fired when new board members were elected. Cabarrus County recently settled a lawsuit with him for nearly $500,000.

Sifford has previously served as deputy county manager, assistant county manager, director of planning and development, senior planner and community development manager. The appointment is for two years. If commissioners pick a permanent manager during that time, Sifford will revert to her most recent role as deputy county manager.
Tags
Politics Cabarrus County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain