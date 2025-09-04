Cabarrus County appoints interim manager

Cabarrus County has a new manager. The board of commissioners has unanimously appointed Kelly Sifford to the post on an interim basis. She replaces Sean Newton, who was fired last month after he replaced Mike Downs, who was fired when new board members were elected. Cabarrus County recently settled a lawsuit with him for nearly $500,000.

Sifford has previously served as deputy county manager, assistant county manager, director of planning and development, senior planner and community development manager. The appointment is for two years. If commissioners pick a permanent manager during that time, Sifford will revert to her most recent role as deputy county manager.