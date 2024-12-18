Drones could deliver relief in North Carolina's next big storm

North Carolina's next huge storm could feature relief delivered by drone.

According to a news release, the state Department of Transportation will develop a program that places drones in communities ahead of a big storm. After the storm hits, emergency responders will launch the drones into the wreckage to gather visual information about damage and blocked roads, and deliver emergency supplies, such as insulin.

The state will pilot the "drone in a box" program in Lumberton, which experienced heavy flooding during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The program will be funded by a $1.1 million grant from the federal government. North Carolina was one of 47 recipients nationwide to receive a grant through the competitive Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation Grants Program, or SMART. The program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“We are thrilled,” said Nick Short, interim director of NCDOT’s Aviation Division. “This will make us better prepared for natural disasters. With what we saw during Helene, Florence and other natural disasters, when you’re not able to use highway infrastructure to get goods and assets to an area, it seriously limits your ability to provide life-saving care and quick response to people in need.”

Short said expediting disaster response comes at a crucial time as scientists predict that climate change is expected to continue delivering storms that are more severe and more frequent.

“This grant covers all the studies we’ll have to do, from researching the environment at these locations as well as all the community involvement we’ll be doing and feedback we’ll be seeking,” Short said.

While this program will be conducted in Lumberton, state aviation officials expect to evaluate the technology for disaster response deployment at other locations in North Carolina.