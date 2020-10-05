-
Most college students haven’t been in a classroom since spring break. As these students get ready to start college, COVID-19 continues to change the way…
Queens University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to rename the main administration building whose namesake was linked to slavery.Burwell…
Queens University faculty received an email this week that outlined further cutbacks amid the coronavirus pandemic that will impact staff -- including a…
As this strange, upended school year ends for colleges and universities across the region, students are starting to take online finals and say virtual…
Queens University of Charlotte Friday announced a new scholarship program designed to help the class of 2020 and entice students who may be rethinking…
Leaders of five Charlotte-area colleges and universities met at Queens University on Wednesday to talk about why higher education costs so much, how to…
Queens University announced today that it is joining the more than 1,000 colleges and universities around the country that have dropped or de-emphasized…
Queens University of Charlotte has a new president.Daniel Lugo officially took the reins at the Myers Park-based private university Monday. He was…
Queens University of Charlotte Monday named a new president. Daniel Lugo will begin the job on July 1, succeeding longtime Queens President Pamela Davis…
Queens University president Pamela Davies will step down at the end of the 2018-19 academic year, according to a statement from the university. Davies,…