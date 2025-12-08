2025 in Review: Looking back at Charlotte's economy, from trends in mergers to the impact of tariffs

The Charlotte region witnessed economic development surging throughout 2025. From major deals to new job creation and record-breaking growth, the region continues to expand in industry and opportunity.

Business news continued to make headlines with major mergers and expansions from universities to hospitals, such as Queens University merging with Elon University, or the opening of Atrium and Wake Forest University's medical campus in the Pearl, an innovation district in uptown.

Job growth was also part of the region’s tale for the year, with office space in Charlotte filling up faster than it's been emptying, according to Axios. Even statewide, companies have pledged to create more than 33,000 jobs, the most ever during a calendar year.

This year, the region also saw its population grow from 117 to 157 movers daily , impacting every county surrounding Mecklenburg. Preparing for that growth became one of the region’s defining storylines, prompting conversations about transportation and infrastructure, and eventually capping the year with a “yes” vote on the recent transit referendum, now set to generate roughly $19 billion over 30 years for public transportation improvements .

Not all business news was good news for the city, though. There were growing pains, particularly for small businesses. Unprecedented rental rate increases and declining revenue continue to plague the city’s most vulnerable businesses. Also, the impact of federal policy, such as tariffs , impacted many industries, from beer to coffee.

We look back on some of the biggest economic news of the year. We also take a moment to consider what’s in store for the region in 2026.

GUESTS:

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

Ely Portillo, executive editor at WFAE

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal