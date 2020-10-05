-
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health last week announced they’ve officially completed their merger. A big part of the combined new hospital system is building a medical school in Charlotte.
-
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, including Wake Forest School of Medicine, announced Friday that they are officially merging, paving the way for a medical school in Charlotte.
-
Charlotte's hospitals are returning to normal. Atrium Health and Novant Health both say they're now seeing the same number of patients they were before…
-
Charlotte homeless services organization Roof Above is getting into the apartment business with the purchase of a 341-unit complex in east Charlotte. The…
-
A conference room across from the Emergency Department at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is normally used for lectures and classes. But in…
-
Charlotte is expected to have its first medical school in more than 100 years through a partnership between Wake Forest and Atrium Health. Atrium CEO…
-
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina has hit record highs over the past couple of weeks. On Wednesday, the statewide number…
-
Charlotte-based Atrium Health is receiving about $191 million in federal grants designed to help health care providers respond to the coronavirus,…
-
On a Friday in early April, 56-year-old Ramona Reeves started to feel a little off at work. She’s a patient coordinator at Atrium Health, so it wasn’t…
-
Atrium and Novant health systems now say that a field hospital is not needed in Charlotte, as social distancing measures in Mecklenburg County have helped…