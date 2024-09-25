Atrium Health doctor urges residents to take precautions during the upcoming flu season

Fall is here, kids have returned to school and people are spending more time indoors. This can result in an increase in the chance of people catching the flu,COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses. People who are older than 65 years old are often at a higher risk to contract a virus as their immune systems become more vulnerable.

Atrium Health Doctor Katie Passaretti said North Carolinians should be mindful as the season changes.

"Fully anticipate as we get into colder weather," Passaretti said.

"As more people are gathering inside that, you know, North Carolina will see more individuals getting sick with various types of respiratory viruses.

Passaretti also noted as the holidays are approaching, residents should prepare themselves with the latest flu shots and vaccinations to combat viruses.

