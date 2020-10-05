-
Charlotte-area doctors are gearing up for flu season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and there are "still more unknowns than knowns" about…
-
There's a lot that scientists don't know about how viral infections can interact. But researchers are eager to figure out how coronavirus infections might affect flu infections and vice versa.
-
North Carolina has recorded its first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 flu season, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said…
-
Mecklenburg County health officials say people should get vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible.Flu season started this month, and state health…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials say they've received the first report of a flu-related death of this season.Officials with the state Department…
-
What is the right age to get a flu vaccination at a pharmacy? In North Carolina, apparently, it’s 14. The age limit was written into state law a few years…
-
More than 600 people have died from flu-related illnesses in the Carolinas, according to state health department reports. The flu season officially runs…
-
Twelve people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, pushing the 2017-18 death toll to 276. There was one pediatric death among those reported…
-
Twenty-seven people died of the flu in North Carolina last week, the latest in a particularly deadly flu season that has seen 200 deaths now across the…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to protect themselves against the flu after 34 people in the state died in less than a week’s time because of…