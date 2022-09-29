Michelle Crouch | The Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News

The CMS policy says a high school student who misses more than 10 days of any class — whether the absence is excused or unexcused — will fail the course. To avoid a failing grade, a student must get a special medical waiver or make up the time through a process called “attendance recovery.” Although the rule has been in place since 1970, CMS is aggressively enforcing it this year as it tries to get students back on track after the pandemic, when absences soared and school performance tanked.