Queens University moves up to full Division I membership

Three years after moving up to Division I, Queens University of Charlotte has been granted full membership in the NCAA’s top athletic category. The move means the Royals can compete for national championships starting this fall.

Queens has made a total of 45 conference postseason appearances in competition, including 15 last season. In 2025, the men’s basketball team advanced to its first postseason invitational, competing in the CBI after reaching the semifinal round of the Atlantic Sun Conference championship tournament for the first time.

The men’s swimming and diving team captured the department’s first program conference Championship title, while Queens’ track and field program has won 16 individual ASUN championship titles across three indoor and outdoor seasons.