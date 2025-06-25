© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Queens University moves up to full Division I membership

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
In its inaugural Division I opener, the Queens University of Charlotte women's soccer team lost 2-0 to UNC Wilmington on Aug. 18, 2022, at Dickson Field.

Three years after moving up to Division I, Queens University of Charlotte has been granted full membership in the NCAA’s top athletic category. The move means the Royals can compete for national championships starting this fall.

Queens has made a total of 45 conference postseason appearances in competition, including 15 last season. In 2025, the men’s basketball team advanced to its first postseason invitational, competing in the CBI after reaching the semifinal round of the Atlantic Sun Conference championship tournament for the first time.

The men’s swimming and diving team captured the department’s first program conference Championship title, while Queens’ track and field program has won 16 individual ASUN championship titles across three indoor and outdoor seasons.
Tags
Sports Queens University
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports