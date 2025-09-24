Queens to host forum to address alumni questions amidst plan to merge with Elon

Queens University of Charlotte plans to host a virtual meeting on Thursday to address alumni concerns and answer questions. The meeting comes after Queens announced last week that it plans to merge with Elon University.

Queens and Elon plan to merge by the summer of 2026. A statement on Elon’s website said that Elon would operate Queens in partnership with existing and legacy leaders. Amina Begić is an alumna of Queens University of Charlotte who graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in finance and analytics. She's optimistic about the possibilities, but still has questions.

“I have a lot of positive feelings towards Queens, and if this merger is something that will keep Queens afloat and put it in a position that it can still give great experiences to students like myself, it's good news,” Begić said. "I would just hate to see the integrity of Queens be eroded through this merger. I hope they keep the programs.”

In an email to some alumni sent out last week, Queens said that the university’s legacy will remain strong and both boards are committed to “retaining Queens in the newly merged name.” The email also said Queens and Elon will continue their respective Division 1 sports programs. The email to former students also aimed to acknowledge students' emotions tied to the merger.

"This announcement is still very new. It may take time to process your reactions as alumni, and that is understandable,” the email read. "Your connection to Queens is deep, and with that comes strong emotions about its future."