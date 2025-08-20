Amid federal funding cuts, a Charlotte group distributes laptops to bridge the digital divide

Amid recent federal funding cuts, a Charlotte group gathered Tuesday to bridge the digital divide by distributing more than 100 laptops to community members.

"Digital Navigators" staff with the Center for Digital Equity opened boxes to hand out new and refurbished laptops at Queens University of Charlotte. Bruce Clark is the executive director for the Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte.

The digital group is behind the laptop distribution. Clark said the Center for Digital Equity has lost about $7 million in anticipated state and federal funding under the current administration. He thinks the loss could be tied to who they support.

“We serve underrepresented communities, particularly Black and brown communities,” Clark said. "The money and the resources weren’t exclusively going to go to those communities, but those were the communities likely most impacted because our work is in equity.”

Clark said the funding cuts were tied to funding for programs they applied for under the previous administration.

Most of the laptops distributed at the event were funded and provided by AT&T in partnership with Human I-T. AT&T's efforts to bridge the digital divide are part of their commitment to spending $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

Kathleen Evans, regional director of external affairs with AT&T, said, "Folks need to have the tools, whether it's internet or a device to thrive off all the online opportunities.”

Tuesday's event also featured Spanish-speaking staff to support residents. South End resident Judith Miller was one recipient who was pleased to know she would be receiving a laptop.

“It was very emotional when I got the call that they were going to give me a laptop," Miller said. "It’s critical. We're in the day of technology, so it's important.”

With the laptop, Miller says she will now be able to communicate with her grandkids.