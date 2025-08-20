© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Amid federal funding cuts, a Charlotte group distributes laptops to bridge the digital divide

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published August 20, 2025 at 10:36 AM EDT
Community members gather at Queens University of Charlotte to receive laptops distributed by the Center for Digital Equity through a partnership with AT&T and the group Human I-T.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Community members gather at Queens University of Charlotte to receive laptops distributed by the Center for Digital Equity through a partnership with AT&T and the group Human I-T.

Amid recent federal funding cuts, a Charlotte group gathered Tuesday to bridge the digital divide by distributing more than 100 laptops to community members.

"Digital Navigators" staff with the Center for Digital Equity opened boxes to hand out new and refurbished laptops at Queens University of Charlotte. Bruce Clark is the executive director for the Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte.

The digital group is behind the laptop distribution. Clark said the Center for Digital Equity has lost about $7 million in anticipated state and federal funding under the current administration. He thinks the loss could be tied to who they support.

“We serve underrepresented communities, particularly Black and brown communities,” Clark said. "The money and the resources weren’t exclusively going to go to those communities, but those were the communities likely most impacted because our work is in equity.”

Clark said the funding cuts were tied to funding for programs they applied for under the previous administration.

Most of the laptops distributed at the event were funded and provided by AT&T in partnership with Human I-T. AT&T's efforts to bridge the digital divide are part of their commitment to spending $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

Kathleen Evans, regional director of external affairs with AT&T, said, "Folks need to have the tools, whether it's internet or a device to thrive off all the online opportunities.”

Tuesday's event also featured Spanish-speaking staff to support residents. South End resident Judith Miller was one recipient who was pleased to know she would be receiving a laptop.

“It was very emotional when I got the call that they were going to give me a laptop," Miller said. "It’s critical. We're in the day of technology, so it's important.”

With the laptop, Miller says she will now be able to communicate with her grandkids.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Queens UniversityTrump Administration
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
See stories by Elvis Menayese