Trump Administration

Before a meeting with GOP lawmakers Tuesday, the president told reporters he misspoke in Helsinki: When he said he saw no reason why it "would" be Russia that interfered, he meant to say "wouldn't."
The leaders held a stunning joint news conference after speaking privately for about two hours, just days after a grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence agents on election-related charges.
The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to uphold President Trump's travel ban from seven mostly Muslim countries has college enrollment officials at UNC…
WASHINGTON — The Senate narrowly confirmed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state on Thursday, clearing the path for him to take over as the top U.S.…
More than 20 military employees described a "toxic work environment" to senators and staff, the Democrat told NPR. President Trump says the decision to withdraw is up to Ronny Jackson.
The CIA director faces a narrow path through a closely divided Senate, but Republicans are confident he has the votes to win confirmation on the floor later this week.
Tom Bossert, the White House adviser on homeland security and counterterrorism, has resigned. The move came a day after John Bolton took over as President Trump's national security adviser.