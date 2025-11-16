A look back at a weekend of border patrol arrests in Charlotte

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has arrived in Charlotte.

Reports throughout the weekend had officers questioning people and making arrests. In at least one case, they broke the window of a man who said he was an American citizen. In all, border patrol said it arrested more than 80 people as part of an operation it’s calling “Charlotte’s Web,” as of Sunday morning. CBP Commander Greg Bovino said in a social media post that “many” of those arrested had criminal histories and his agency would release more information about the people arrested on social media.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in First Ward Park to protest the operation. They proceeded to walk the streets of uptown Charlotte to demonstrate against the actions.

On Charlotte Talks, we break down the operations in the Queen City, what we know about those arrested, how long the operations might go on, and we get reaction from local leaders and residents

GUESTS:

Nick de la Canal, WFAE host and reporter

JD Mazuera Arias, Charlotte City Council member-elect representing District 5

Stefanía Arteaga, co-director of Carolina Migrant Network

Disclaimer: Council member-elect Mazuera Arias is the partner of WFAE reporter Julian Berger. Berger is not part of any editorial decision involving this Charlotte Talks program or any WFAE content involving Mazuera Arias.