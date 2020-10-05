-
For the past eight years, high school theater students have showed off their talent to sold-out audiences during the Blumey Awards at the Blumenthal…
-
There are stage lights. There's silence broken when a rapt audience bursts into cheers. And there's music – so much music – as students from…
-
Blumey Awards were handed out Sunday to the Charlotte region's top high school musicals - a production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Cramer High in…
-
The theatre critic gets little respect these days. While performers are lavished with praise and adulation, taking extended bows and twirling through…
-
A Charlotte area high school student has won best actress at Monday night’s National High School Theatre Awards, nicknamed the Jimmy Awards, in New…
-
It was a big night for high school theater students from around the Charlotte region as the Blumenthal Performing Arts held it's 5th annual Blumey…