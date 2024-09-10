The Charlotte International Arts Festival is back. Here's what you need to know

The third annual Charlotte International Arts Festival begins Friday, Sept. 13 with opening celebrations in uptown Charlotte and Ballantyne's Backyard.

Both locations have been transformed with outdoor sculpture gardens that visitors can check out every day through Sept. 29. On select days, visitors can also experience live music, "Birdmen" performances, yoga, and sample local beers and food trucks.

For the first time, the public will also be allowed inside Blume Studios — a 32,000-square-foot warehouse near uptown previously owned by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry that was purchased by the festival's lead organizer, Blumenthal Arts.

The warehouse will host the regional premiere of an immersive virtual reality experience called "Space Explorers: The Infinite," as well as a huge, floating globe by UK artist Luke Jerram and an interactive video and audio sculpture by Matthias Schack-Arnott.

The multi-day arts festival was launched in 2021 as a way to showcase works by international artists alongside local creators, and to lift up some of Charlotte's smaller cultural festivals with Blumenthal Art's well-funded marketing team.

This year, the festival is partnering with several cultural festivals run by local organizations, including The Festival of India, the Lowcountry Festival, the UNC Charlotte International Festival, El Grito Festival and the Latin American Festival.

"I do think there's this perception that Charlotte isn't nearly as diverse and international as we are," Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Arts, told WFAE. He said the festival's mission was the change that perception and put a spotlight on the city's international and artistic communities.

"For us to shine a really bright light on those groups while still bringing cool things from around the world — that really was the big idea."

Blumenthal Arts / Courtesy "Evanescent" by Australian art studio Atelier Sisu invites viewers to stroll alongside and underneath huge iridescent bubbles on The Green in uptown Charlotte.

UPTOWN CHARLOTTE

Visitors to Levine Avenue and The Green can stroll through an outdoor sculpture park featuring works by local and international artists.

Walk alongside and underneath huge iridescent bubbles by Australian art studio Atelier Sisu titled "Evanescent," or embrace a big teddy bear made of crocheted plastic yarn called "Is This Love?" by Charlotte artist Laura Sexton.

Other artists with work in the uptown sculpture park include Heather Kostell, Cat Babbie, Kortney Paloalto, Eliza Dunaway and Christopher Shardt.

A few blocks away, visitors can spot a larger-than-life squid named "Lotty" by international artist duo Moradavaga as it spreads its tubular tentacles across Convention Center Plaza.

A festival beer garden will operate on Levine Avenue Tuesdays through Sundays, though its hours had not been posted as of Tuesday morning, and on Sundays starting at noon, Tosco Music will host local musical acts on Levine Avenue.

Those interested in staying fit can also join a morning spin class on Sept. 15, or an outdoor yoga class the morning of Sept. 28 or 29 on Levine Avenue.

A nighttime, glow-in-the-dark yoga will take place on The Green on Sept. 19 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors to The Green can also join an afternoon African drumming workshop and build their own drum on Sept. 27 and 29, or join a "Plein Air paintout" on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

Blumenthal Arts / Courtesy "Mind Wash" by international artist Christopher Schardt sychronizes classical music with LED lights in Ballantyne's Backyard.

BALLANTYNE'S BACKYARD

A second sculpture park transforms the rolling hills and ponds of Ballantyne's Backyard at 11611 North Community House Rd.

See local Dominican artist Emily Nunez's take on a greenhouse with stained glass aesthetics titled "Echoes of Thought: Constructing Spaces for Reflection," or a hemispherical LED light show synchronized to classical music by Christopher Shardt titled "Mind Wash."

Other local artists with work featured in this location include Auginaldo Santos, Lori Schember, Paige Reitterer and Will Rudolph.

Visitors also have three chances to attend a "Backyard Bash" with live music, dance performances, "pop up surprises," and food trucks at Ballantyne's Backyard. They will take place on:



Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, starting at 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 20, starting at 4 p.m.

In addition, visitors can see a surreal acrobatic performance called "Circus Evo: Lost to Me" at multiple showings throughout the Sept. 13 - 15 weekend.

Blumenthal Arts / Courtesy Gaia, a sculpture by artist Luke Jerram, was recently displayed in Founders Hall in uptown Charlotte. It will be reinstalled in Blume Studios from Sept. 20 - Nov. 10, 2024.

BLUME STUDIOS

This warehouse at 904 Post St. near uptown makes its public debut during this year's festival, though it won't open until a week after the festival begins.

From Sept. 20 - Nov. 10, visitors can view a huge, illuminated model of planet Earth called "Gaia" by UK artist Luke Jerram, as well as an interactive video and sound installation called "Groundswell" by Matthias Schack-Arnott.

Visitors can also purchase tickets to see an immersive virtual reality experience called "Space Explorers: The Infinite." Tickets start at $54.95.

OTHER FESTIVAL PARTNERS

Throughout September and October, Blumenthal Arts is partnering with smaller cultural festivals to boost their reach and visibility.

International festivals include the 28th Annual Festival of India on Sept. 14 - 15, El Grito Festival on Sept. 15, and the UNC Charlotte International Festival and the 34th Annual Latin American Festival on Sept. 21.

Other events include the Charlotte Brunch Festival, the Lowcountry Culture Festival and the ArtPop Upcycled Fashion Show on Sept. 14, Tablao Flamenco on Sept. 19 - 21, the University City Wine Fest on Sept. 21, Festival in the Park from Sept. 20 - 22, an Asian Day and Night Market on Sept. 22, the free concert series SouthPark After 5 from Sept. 19 - 26, the Queen City Zine Fest and Le Diner En Blanc on Sept. 28, the Wizard of Oz-themed festival called CharlOZ from Sept. 26 - 29, the 12th Annual Southern Guitar Festival from Sept. 28 - 29, the Charlotte Film Festival from Sept. 24 - 29, and OurBridge 11th Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 19.