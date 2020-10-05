-
One lived through the Grateful Dead's heyday; the other was born after Jerry Garcia died . Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras and NPR producer Isabella Gomez Sarmiento trade notes on a shared obsession.
This October, NPR member stations bring you a mix of the most popular songs on their airwaves, including music from Nilüfer Yanya, Sierra Ferrell, Sharon Van Etten, Ani DiFranco and more.
The centerpiece of Copeland's latest album is a song born from the wreckage of the Clotilda — the last known slave ship to smuggle African captives to the United States.
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Elvis Costello about his new album, Hey Clockface.
The New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist blows apart the labels he once applied to himself to discover a stream of activism.
Shaver, who died Oct. 28, wrote songs for Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley, among others. Originally broadcast in 1994 and 2005.
Three new songs from established acts speak to the times: "Ghosts," by Bruce Springsteen; "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate," by Stevie Wonder; and "Didn't Want to Be This Lonely," by The Pretenders.
Watch a duet between Elmo and Hoots the Owl on stage with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Be careful not to sprain yourself smiling.
Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album, positions, featuring her first collaborations with Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.
The Trump campaign has spent more than $20 million on a strategy to appeal to Black voters. But a big part of Trump's message is about what Black people shouldn't vote for Joe Biden.