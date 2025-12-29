Toast of the Nation 2026

Since 1979, Toast of the Nation has been ringing in the New Year by spotlighting some of the best live shows from around the world. This year's world-class performers include singer Nicole Zuraitis in Las Vegas, drummer Kassa Overall in New York, singer Sofia Rei on an island in Croatia and other mesmerizing live performances from Marshall Allen (Philadelphia), Kokayi (Knoxville), Amir ElSaffar (Berlin) and the late Jack DeJohnette (New York).

Nicole Zuraitis

Set 1 of 4

Ericky Hernandez / Nicole Zuraitis

In the spirit of Sinatra and the Rat Pack, two-time Grammy winner Nicole Zuraitis steps into the glow of Vic's Supper Club in Las Vegas. She performs songs of her own and reimagines favorites by Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac as well as timeless standards, all while host Christian McBride takes us inside the bluesy improviser's unexpected rise to stardom.

Setlist from Nicole Zuraitis & Friends Live at Vic's Las Vegas:

"Got My Mojo Working" (Preston Foster)

"Rhiannon" (Stevie Nicks)

"The Nearness of You" (Hoagy Carmichael, lyrics by Ned Washington)

"The Coffee Song (I Like You A Latte)" (Nicole Zuraitis)

"All-Stars Lead To You" (Zuraitis)

"Jolene" (Dolly Parton)

"Round Midnight" (Thelonious Monk, lyrics by Bernie Hanighen)

Musicians: Nicole Zuraitis, vocals/piano; Tom Scott, saxophone; Keyon Harrold, trumpet; Rachel Eckroth, piano/organ; Sam Webber, bass; Dan Pugach, drums.

Kassa Overall

Set 2 of 4

Jati Lindsay / Kassa Overall

Are hip-hop classics the new jazz standards? Drummer and electronic alchemist Kassa Overall stirred the scene when he recast '90s rap like Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest into bold, acoustic arrangements. His electrifying set of covers (original artists noted below) honors the 30th anniversary of New York City's The Jazz Gallery, the room where this performance comes alive.

Setlist:

"Freedom Jazz Dance" (Busta Rhymes and Miles Davis)

"Big Poppa" (Notorious BIG)

"C.R.E.A.M." (Wu-Tang Clan)

"Nuthin But a G Thang" (Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg)

"Rebirth of Slick" (Digable Planets)

"Check the Rhime" (A Tribe Called Quest)

"SpottieOttieDopaliscious" (OutKast)

"Back Dat A** Up" (Juvenile)

Musicians: Kassa Overall, drums; Matt Wong, keys; Emilio Modeste, sax; Jayla Chee, bass; Shakoor Hakeem, percussion; Tomoki Sanders, sax; Anne Drummond, flute; Arto Lindsay, voice

Sofia Rei

Set 3 of 4

Veronica Arevalo /

Sofía Rei is a shape-shifter, slipping effortlessly between jazz, rock and electronica. At the playful center of her music lies the spirit of her hero, Bobby McFerrin. Joined by master percussionist Tupac Mantilla and guitarist/electronics sorcerer JC Maillard, she delivers an intimate performance captured at the Ponta Lopud Jazz Festival in Croatia.

Special thanks to Thana Alexa, Tilda Grossel Bogdonavic and the entire team at the Ponta Lopud Jazz Festival. You can learn more at pontalopud.hr

Setlist:

"Un Mismo Cielo" (Sofía Rei)

"La Otra" (Sofía Rei, lyrics by Gabriela Mistral)

"El Mundo Es Redondo" (Traditional. Arranged by Sofía Rei and JC Maillard)

"El Pirata" (Luis Berninsone Piantanida)

"Peter Pánico" (Sofía Rei)

"La Caída" (Sofía Rei)

"Si Una Cae" (Sofía Rei and JC Maillard)

"Escarabajo" (Sofía Rei and JC Maillard)

"Helvetica 12" (Sofía Rei and JC Maillard)

Musicians: Sofía Rei, vocals, live electronics, charango; Tupac Mantilla, drums, percussion, body percussion; JC Maillard, electric guitar, electric bass, laptop, vocals

Magical Live Moments

Set 4 of 4

Toast of the Nation takes note of a few magical live performances to emerge in 2025. We begin in New York, where drumming royalty Marcus Gilmore makes an auspicious Village Vanguard debut as a leader. Tyreek McDole serenades festival goers in Marciac, France. Amir ElSaffar reveals a new quartet in Berlin. Then we head to Philadelphia for the visionary Marshall Allen and his small group, Ghost Horizon. The set concludes with inspired performances from Kokayi at Big Ears in Knoxville and one of the last performances featuring Jack DeJohnette with George Colligan's Trio.

Setlist:

Marcus Gilmore, "Cape Stride" (Marcus Gilmore), from the album Journey to the New: Live at the Village Vanguard

Tyreek McDole, "Somalia Rose" (Allyn Johnson), recorded live at the Jazz in Marciac Festival

Amir ElSaffar, "Autumn Comes" (Amir ElSaffar), from the album New Quartet Live at Pierre Boulez Saal

Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons, "Space Ghost" (Marshall Allen, Elliott Levin, Luke Stewart, Michael Ray, Tcheser Holmes, DM Hotep) from the album Live in Philadelphia

Kokayi, "Vinyl" (Kris Funn, Sheldon Thwaites, Carl Walker, Andrew Cerafica), from the album Live at Big Ears

George Colligan, Linda May Han Oh, Jack DeJohnette, "Song for the Tarahumara" (George Colligan), from the album Live at the Jazz Standard

Copyright 2025 NPR