La Shish Kabob’s Ramadan buffet brings Charlotte Muslims together after sunset

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is underway and will continue through late next month, with numerous events in Charlotte to observe it.

For Muslims, the month is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset, along with increased prayer, charity and reflection. Each evening, that fast is broken with iftar, a meal traditionally shared with family, friends and the wider community.

One place in Charlotte where that tradition comes to life, night after night, is La Shish Kabob.

For the past 14 years, the east Charlotte restaurant has hosted a nightly Ramadan buffet, turning the space into a gathering point after sundown. Long tables fill with families, friends and first-time visitors, many arriving just as the sun sets to break their fast together.

Owner Izzat Freitekh says the buffet has grown into something that goes beyond religion.

“The people love our food, and not only Muslims,” Freitekh said. “Spanish people come in, Americans come in, everybody comes in.”

Preparing for iftar is a full-day effort. Freitekh says cooking starts early in the morning, with nearly 20 people working behind the scenes to have everything ready by sunset.

“Everything is fresh,” Freitekh said. “We start preparing from six o’clock in the morning until six o’clock at night. It’s a big team.”

Mecklenburg County is home to more than 30,000 Muslims, many of whom observe Ramadan.