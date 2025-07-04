First Friday Arts: Music, theater and art light up Charlotte this July

It’s the first Friday of the month — and this one lands on Fourth of July weekend, which means fireworks, parades and a fresh round of arts and culture events lighting up Charlotte.

Whether you're looking to escape the heat in an art gallery or catch an outdoor concert under the stars, our panel of arts-watchers has some glimmers for the month ahead.

Joining this month's panel: WFAE Program Director Eric Teel, WFAE Director of Community Engagement Rubie Britt-Height, and Jesse Boykin Kimmel, who covers theater for Y’all Weekly. They spoke with WFAE’s Nick de la Canal.

Eric's picks:

Ryan Adams: "Heartbreaker" 25 World Tour — Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, a North Carolina native, comes to Charlotte to perform songs from his extensive catalog of 30 albums. Some fans may find themselves separating the art from the artist. In 2019, seven women — including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and musician Phoebe Bridgers — accused Adams of sexual misconduct. Now he's back, doubling down on music and attempting to restart his career. This concert marks the 25th anniversary of his debut album "Heartbreaker."

The time: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 23

The place: Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St.

The cost: Starting at $81

Jesse's picks:

"Catch Me If You Can" — Theatre Charlotte's Student Theatre Guild presents the Broadway musical based on the real-life story of Frank Abagnale Jr., who inspired the 2002 film of the same name directed by Steven Spielberg. Abagnale impersonates physicians, airline pilots and bureaucrats while eluding the FBI in a cross-country pursuit. The show is performed by high school and college students who rehearse over a two-week period.

The time: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, July 11–19. Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows at 2:30 p.m.

The place: Theatre Charlotte, 501 Queens Road

The cost: $20 for students; $25 for adults



"Rumors" — Davidson Community Players continue their 60th anniversary season with this classic 1984 comedy by Neil Simon. Inside a deputy mayor’s mansion, a gun goes off and a wife goes missing. Confusion and hilarity mount. The show is directed by and stars stage veteran Matt Merrell.

The time: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, July 17–27. Sunday shows at 2 p.m.; all other shows at 8 p.m.

The place: Duke Family Performance Hall, 207 Faculty Drive

The cost: Starting at $18, plus fees



Rubie's picks:

Beneath the Skin with Nnenna Freelon — Seven-time Grammy-nominated artist Nnenna Freelon will perform an intimate concert at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, a space designed by her late husband, architect Phil Freelon. The event will introduce the singer's upcoming book "Beneath the Skin of Sorrow: Improvisations on Loss," paired with her latest album, "Beneath the Skin."

The time: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 11

The place: Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

The cost: $50



Black Behind Bars: The Untold Story of Black Biker Culture — Acclaimed Charlotte-based photographer Alvin C. Jacobs Jr. explores Black biker culture and its impact on identity, mental well-being and community. Jacobs examines "behind the bar" in multiple meanings — from motorcycles to prisons to mental health.

The time: Now through Sept. 21, 2025

The place: Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

The cost: $10 for adults; $7 for students, seniors, educators and military; free for children 5 and under