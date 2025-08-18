Charlotte panel spotlights efforts to support minority groups after Hurricane Helene

More than 100 people from western North Carolina traveled to the Charlotte Museum of History over the weekend to discuss an exhibit on Black philanthropy.

The John R. Hayes High Steppin’ Majorette and Drum Corps from Asheville played before the three panelists spoke. Tracey Greene-Washington, founder of CoThinkk, was one of them. The Asheville organization supports minority groups and handed out microgrants after Hurricane Helene.

“$550 might not seem like a lot, but for somebody who doesn’t have drinking water, who has just been in the dark, who can’t pay the lights, because they didn’t get paid for the first of the month when the hurricane hit, it is a lifesaver,” Greene-Washington said.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE The John R. Hayes High Steppin' Majorette & Drum Corp from Asheville performs outside the Charlotte Museum of History ahead of the panel discussion.

She said the group gave out 65 grants across western North Carolina. The museum’s "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed" exhibition is an extension of a book titled "Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists." The book and exhibition were both curated by Valaida Fullwood and Charles Thomas.

Ilyasah Shabazz Davis is with Philanthropy Together and helped curate the panel discussion that focused on highlighting to a room full of mostly youth what philanthropy entails in the Black community.

“This is our opportunity to be bold and think about how we're giving and also shifting where dollars are flowing to support black-led initiatives and communities of color,” Davis said.