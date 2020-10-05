-
It’s apple season in Western North Carolina. Hand-painted roadside signs boast cider doughnuts and homemade pies. The beloved seasonal fruit is picked by…
-
Tuesday’s Republican primary in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District is taking place with fewer poll workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The…
-
About 450 years ago, Spanish soldiers on an expedition from Florida took over the native Catawba town of Joara, about 60 miles east of Asheville. Fort San…
-
Defense lawyers have told a federal judge they'd like to present more evidence about Dylann Roof's personality and state of mind. The lawyers filed the…
-
Governor Pat McCrory is declaring a state of emergency in 25 western counties as firefighters battle more than 20 forest fires burning in North…
-
The Police Evidence Room in Asheville is the subject of an intense public records battle. More than a year ago, a partial audit revealed guns, drugs, and…