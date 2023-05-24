© 2023 WFAE
Business

The last whistle: Western NC mill town braces for the end of its mill

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
A mill and smokestacks
Courtesy Zeb Smathers
/
Mayor of Canton
The Pactiv Evergreen paper mill in Canton, NC, shortly before its closure.

What does it mean for a small town when the mill that’s been the center of economic and social life for a century closes? And what is a mill town without its mill? That’s what happened Wednesday in the mountain town of Canton, about 140 miles west of Charlotte, a place that’s long been known as “Papertown” because of its mill.

WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn spoke about the impact of the Pactiv Evergreen closure — which will cost the town more than 1,000 jobs — with Zeb Smathers, Canton’s mayor. You can listen to their conversation below.

A mill's closure costs 1,000 jobs
Pactiv Evergreen is closing the huge paper mill in Canton, NC after more than 100 years in business. WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn spoke with the town's mayor Zeb Smathers about the impact, and how Canton plans to move on.
A mill and smokestacks

western north carolinaJob Losses
