The last whistle: Western NC mill town braces for the end of its mill

What does it mean for a small town when the mill that’s been the center of economic and social life for a century closes? And what is a mill town without its mill? That’s what happened Wednesday in the mountain town of Canton, about 140 miles west of Charlotte, a place that’s long been known as “Papertown” because of its mill.

WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn spoke about the impact of the Pactiv Evergreen closure — which will cost the town more than 1,000 jobs — with Zeb Smathers, Canton’s mayor. You can listen to their conversation below.