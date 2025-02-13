North Carolina program receives $1 million grant for tech training in Hurricane Helene-hit areas

Per Scholas North Carolina has been awarded a $1 million grant. The funds will support the group’s efforts to provide training and opportunities for a career in the tech industry, with a focus on those most affected by Hurricane Helene.

Per Scholas North Carolina is a nonprofit that offers free courses that include cybersecurity and software engineering. The group operates in over 20 cities across the U.S., including Charlotte. The group has been awarded the $1 million grant from the BlackRock Foundation to help provide workforce development training to people impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, in places like Asheville.

Mike Terrell is the senior managing director with Per Scholas.

“There are employees here that are ready to hire. We know that there are people here who are hungry and maybe displaced from their careers," Terrell said. "And all we want to do is be here and make that connection, and we know that connection is incredibly important."

To expand its impact, the group has partnered with Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College to provide IT tech training and professional development training to residents in rural communities.

According to the group, more than 80% of Per Scholas learners identify as people of color and about 43% being women. The funds are expected to help train 530 people over the next two years.

Per Scholas' western North Carolina-focused upcoming IT support training takes place on Feb. 24. Applications are available online.