© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

North Carolina program receives $1 million grant for tech training in Hurricane Helene-hit areas

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published February 13, 2025 at 9:02 AM EST
Per Scholas’ learners seated in an IT support course at 129 West Trade St. on Dec. 6, 2022.
Elvis Menayese
Per Scholas’ learners attend an IT support course at West Trade Street on Dec. 6, 2022.

Per Scholas North Carolina has been awarded a $1 million grant. The funds will support the group’s efforts to provide training and opportunities for a career in the tech industry, with a focus on those most affected by Hurricane Helene.

Per Scholas North Carolina is a nonprofit that offers free courses that include cybersecurity and software engineering. The group operates in over 20 cities across the U.S., including Charlotte. The group has been awarded the $1 million grant from the BlackRock Foundation to help provide workforce development training to people impacted by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, in places like Asheville.

Mike Terrell is the senior managing director with Per Scholas.

“There are employees here that are ready to hire. We know that there are people here who are hungry and maybe displaced from their careers," Terrell said. "And all we want to do is be here and make that connection, and we know that connection is incredibly important."

Per Scholas’ learners seated in an IT support course at 129 West Trade St. on Dec. 6, 2022.
Race & Equity
North Carolina program offers tuition-free training to increase access and opportunities in the tech industry
Elvis Menayese

To expand its impact, the group has partnered with Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College to provide IT tech training and professional development training to residents in rural communities.

According to the group, more than 80% of Per Scholas learners identify as people of color and about 43% being women. The funds are expected to help train 530 people over the next two years.

Per Scholas' western North Carolina-focused upcoming IT support training takes place on Feb. 24. Applications are available online.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Business Technologywestern north carolinaEducationBusiness
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health.
See stories by Elvis Menayese