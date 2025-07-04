Citizenship, celebration and pride at Charlotte’s Fourth of July naturalization ceremony
On the Fourth of July, 20 people from 13 countries — including Ghana, Germany, Mexico and Argentina — became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Charlotte Museum of History.
Held each year as part of the museum’s Independence Day celebrations, the event brought deeper meaning to the holiday for the new citizens and their families.
Michael Adu, originally from Ghana, said he moved to Charlotte recently from Michigan — just in time to take the oath of allegiance.
“Well, I feel excited,” he said. “I feel like the U.S. has always been the land of opportunities, so going through this process — I’m so excited. I can’t describe it. Excited, happiness and all that. I’m very, very happy.”
Adu has lived in the U.S. for about seven years. He plans to celebrate with his wife and immediate family — and call relatives back home in Ghana.
“Especially today being Independence Day, it’s a great day for America — so why not? I’m going to celebrate all through the day,” he said.
