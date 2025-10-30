© 2025 WFAE

Día de Muertos festival at Camp North End to honor the dead and living traditions

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
The Día de Muertos festival is held annually at Camp North End.
Latin American Coalition
/
Courtesy
The Día de Muertos festival is held annually at Camp North End.

Thousands of people will come together this weekend at Camp North End to celebrate the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, dates back centuries to the Aztecs. It honors loved ones who’ve passed through joy and remembrance, not mourning. The holiday is known for the ofrendas, or altars, decorated with candles, food and photos to welcome spirits home.

The Latin American Coalition and the Levine Museum of the New South will host the city's 21st annual Día de Muertos festival at Camp North End on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The event features ofrendas, live music, food and a catrinas parade — a procession of women dressed as skeletons.

Latin American Coalition CEO Jose Hernandez-Paris said he hopes people of all ages come out.

“Now more than ever, we need to create community," Hernandez-Paris said. "We need to celebrate our culture, expose our children to their background so they can be proud of who they are.”

Last year’s festival drew about 18,000 people.


Race & Equity Latino communityLatin American CoalitionLevine Museum of the New SouthDay of the Dead
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
