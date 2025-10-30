Día de Muertos festival at Camp North End to honor the dead and living traditions

Thousands of people will come together this weekend at Camp North End to celebrate the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, dates back centuries to the Aztecs. It honors loved ones who’ve passed through joy and remembrance, not mourning. The holiday is known for the ofrendas, or altars, decorated with candles, food and photos to welcome spirits home.

The Latin American Coalition and the Levine Museum of the New South will host the city's 21st annual Día de Muertos festival at Camp North End on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The event features ofrendas, live music, food and a catrinas parade — a procession of women dressed as skeletons.

Latin American Coalition CEO Jose Hernandez-Paris said he hopes people of all ages come out.

“Now more than ever, we need to create community," Hernandez-Paris said. "We need to celebrate our culture, expose our children to their background so they can be proud of who they are.”

Last year’s festival drew about 18,000 people.