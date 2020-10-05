-
Charlotte's Latin American Coalition has started a Spanish-language phone line for people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The coalition says many…
How should Charlotte react to the recent immigration raids in North Carolina? What should be done? And what actually can be done?Those are questions city…
President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, brought a range of reactions in North Carolina.…
Updated 4:54 p.m.North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is applauding the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals…
Immigrant groups in North Carolina are mobilizing amid reports that President Donald Trump may end the DACA program, while giving Congress six months to…
In the days immediately following last month's election, many Latinos in the U.S. reacted strongly to Donald Trump's victory. Some called his election as…
The number of immigrants becoming American citizens is on the rise. In Charlotte and across the country, applications for citizenship have spiked as the…
The crowd, at first, was eager. Members of Charlotte’s Hispanic community gathered Thursday night to watch President Obama announce changes in the…
Since October, an estimated 57,000 unaccompanied minors have entered the country. The Border Patrol estimates that number could reach 90,000 by the end of…
"A good first step." That's how some North Carolina immigration advocates and business leaders are describing the immigration overhaul filed in the U.S.…