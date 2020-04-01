Coalition Starts Spanish Phone Line For Coronavirus Aid

Charlotte's Latin American Coalition has started a Spanish-language phone line for people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition says many Spanish-speaking immigrants in Mecklenburg County have been hit hard by the virus-related economic slowdown. They have lost jobs or cannot work from home, or are not eligible for government aid because they are here illegally. They need help, but information often is not in Spanish, said the coalition's Jose Hernandez-Paris.

"Now what people need is a live person, someone that would pick up a phone when you call and say hello, you know, in your language and, share your concerns, and for that to be a lifeline to the rest of the community so that we can connect people to those resources that are out there," Hernandez-Paris said.

The LAC Helpline is funded by a $100,000 grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund, organized by the Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas.

The helpline is for anyone, regardless of immigration status, and offers help with groceries and other crisis assistance, information on schools and low-cost health clinics, and consultations on immigration and citizenship issues.

The hotline is staffed Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 980-320 3743. Help is also available any time by email at info@mylac.org.

The Latin American Coalition also is seeking donations and volunteers. Information at www.LatinAmericanCoalition.org/HELPLINE.

