Latin American Coalition hosts community discussion for International Migrants Day

The Latin American Coalition hosted a community conversation Thursday night in honor of International Migrants Day, highlighting migrant's economic power at a time of increasing anti-immigration policy.

International Migrants Day was established by the United Nations in 2000 to recognize migrants’ contributions to economies around the world and to promote their fundamental human rights.

Latin American Coalition CEO Jose Hernandez-Paris said the event focused on celebrating those contributions, particularly from immigrant-owned businesses.

“Today we’re celebrating our contributions, especially businesses, small businesses,” Hernandez-Paris said. “Migrant businesses contribute greatly to our community, not only with the cultural diversity they provide, but also economically.”

Hernandez-Paris led a discussion with two local business owners: Willeny Figuera of Valery’s Cakes and Manolo Betancur of Manolo’s Bakery. Both spoke about how they started their businesses and the role immigrant-owned businesses play in supporting the local economy.

Betancur spoke about the impact of the recent federal immigration crackdown, saying he lost $65,000 in a single week and has struggled to pay local, state and federal taxes.

Attendees at Thursday’s discussion also received gift cards to support immigrant-owned businesses.