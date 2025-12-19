© 2025 WFAE

Latin American Coalition hosts community discussion for International Migrants Day

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published December 19, 2025 at 1:02 PM EST
Jose Hernandez-Paris moderated the conversation with Willeny Figuera and Manolo Betancur.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Jose Hernandez-Paris moderated the conversation with Willeny Figuera and Manolo Betancur.

The Latin American Coalition hosted a community conversation Thursday night in honor of International Migrants Day, highlighting migrant's economic power at a time of increasing anti-immigration policy.

International Migrants Day was established by the United Nations in 2000 to recognize migrants’ contributions to economies around the world and to promote their fundamental human rights.

Latin American Coalition CEO Jose Hernandez-Paris said the event focused on celebrating those contributions, particularly from immigrant-owned businesses.

“Today we’re celebrating our contributions, especially businesses, small businesses,” Hernandez-Paris said. “Migrant businesses contribute greatly to our community, not only with the cultural diversity they provide, but also economically.”

Hernandez-Paris led a discussion with two local business owners: Willeny Figuera of Valery’s Cakes and Manolo Betancur of Manolo’s Bakery. Both spoke about how they started their businesses and the role immigrant-owned businesses play in supporting the local economy.

Betancur spoke about the impact of the recent federal immigration crackdown, saying he lost $65,000 in a single week and has struggled to pay local, state and federal taxes.

Attendees at Thursday’s discussion also received gift cards to support immigrant-owned businesses.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
