'More important than ever...to show that we are here': Latin American Coalition to host 35th festival

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Monday, and the Latin American Coalition will host its 35th annual Latin American Festival on Saturday to celebrate.

The Latin American Festival will feature music, dance performances, food and a village featuring all 20 Latin American countries. Musical performances include salsa band Puerto Rican Power and Mexican singer Majo Aguilar.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, a stretch during which many countries celebrate their independence. Here in Charlotte, the Latino community makes up nearly 17% of the population, more than 140,000 people.

Jose Hernandez-Paris of the Latin American Coalition said the organization decided to keep the festival as planned despite recent immigration fears. Other recent festivals, such as the Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas at Truist Field, have been canceled.

“We think it's more important than ever for our community to show that we are here," Hernandez-Paris said. "That we create a space where we can get together in the middle of so many negative things happening, that we can celebrate our unity and our diversity.”

Saturday’s festival begins at 10 a.m. at Ballantyne’s Backyard. Admission is $15.