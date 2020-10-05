-
A former staff historian at Charlotte’s Levine Museum of the New South is joining the staff of a planned museum in Charleston that will highlight the…
-
The Levine Museum of the New South has named Dr. Willie Griffin its new staff historian amid an expansion of programs.Griffin, who will join the museum in…
-
The Levine Museum of the New South is saying goodbye to its staff historian. Brenda Tindal has accepted a position as the director of education at the…
-
The Levine Museum of the New South will once again be looking for a new staff historian. After two years in that role, Brenda Tindal will be moving on.…
-
The museum known for documenting Charlotte’s story and its place in the New South is experiencing big changes.The Levine Museum’s president Emily…
-
After 20 years as president of the Levine Museum of the New South, Emily Zimmern has decided to retire. She spoke with WFAE’s Sarah Delia about her tenure…
-
The Levine Museum of the New South is unveiling a historical exhibit Friday that is in itself historic.Called “LGBTQ Perspectives on Equality,” the show…
-
“Folks started talking about the New South after the Civil War," says Tom Hanchett, staff historian at the Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte.…
-
The Levine Museum for the New South will focus on Charlotte’s LGBT history in an exhibit that opens this summer. Some of that history is being archived at…
-
Charlotte TalksThere are many images from our Southern history that we may not want to remember, but we need to, in order to learn from them and not repeat that same…