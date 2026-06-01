© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

International Black Theatre Festival rolls out this year's lineup

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
International Black Theatre Festival co-chairs Angela Robinson (left) and Peter Parros.
David Ford
/
WFDD
International Black Theatre Festival co-chairs Angela Robinson (left) and Peter Parros.

The International Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem has announced this year's lineup. North Carolina Black Repertory Company Producing Artistic Director Jackie Alexander calls it the best ever, with performances by Hamilton star and Winston-Salem native Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, and legendary Broadway actress Phylicia Rashad. And attendees can see the premiere of Holy Ground, the feature-length documentary on the Festival’s legacy. 

Spreading the gospel will be festival co-chairs Peter Parros and Angela Robinson, best known for their starring roles on the TV series “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

Robinson says she’s honored to take on this new role.

"I really want all of us to understand that what you all and now us are doing is a holy act," she says. "The theater changes lives, and so when you say ‘Holy ground!’, really understand that the work we're doing is work that is vital. It's important. It matters."

Robinson and Parros join a host of acclaimed actors who have led the festival, including Sidney Poitier and Maya Angelou. This year’s International Black Theatre Festival runs from July 27 to August 1 at venues across the Twin City.
Arts & Culture
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford