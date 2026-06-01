USMNT tops Senegal in Charlotte friendly ahead of World Cup

The U.S. Men’s National Team opened its summer slate with a 3-2 win over Senegal on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Defender Tim Ream, identified as playing for Charlotte FC in the script, served as team captain and said the performance was a positive first step.

“You know, we wanted to start the summer off on the right foot with a lot of energy and a lot of intensity, and for the most part in that game, we did,” Ream said. “It’s easy to do it for one game. The next thing is to do it again and again and again. A win like that against a team like that is obviously great for us, and it should put us in a good position to understand what we need to do going forward.”

The U.S. plays another friendly Saturday, June 6, against Germany in Chicago. The team then opens World Cup play the following week against Paraguay.