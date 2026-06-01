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NEWS BRIEFS

Gas prices dip below $4/gallon in Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 1, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.
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Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have fallen just over 16 cents in the past week, averaging $3.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations in the city. Prices in Charlotte are 3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.09 higher than a year ago. Analyst Patrick DeHaan said much of the decline was driven by falling oil prices, as growing optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement helped ease concerns about global oil supplies.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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