Gas prices dip below $4/gallon in Charlotte

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have fallen just over 16 cents in the past week, averaging $3.98 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations in the city. Prices in Charlotte are 3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.09 higher than a year ago. Analyst Patrick DeHaan said much of the decline was driven by falling oil prices, as growing optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement helped ease concerns about global oil supplies.