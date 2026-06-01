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NEWS BRIEFS

Monroe cracks down on speeders

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 1, 2026 at 11:31 AM EDT
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MAX PIXEL
Police car

Starting Monday, more Monroe police officers will be in the downtown area, trying to catch speeders and prevent accidents. WCNC reports the new Slow Monroe campaign comes after repeated complaints from residents and business owners. Radar speed signs are already in place reminding motorists exactly how fast they’re going and warning them to obey posted speed limits, but police say speeding remains one of the leading causes of serious crashes and dangerous driving complaints.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports