© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson condones peaceful protest

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
"No Kings" demonstrators march through uptown Charlotte.
Debra Turner Bailey
/
WFAE
"No Kings" demonstrators march through uptown Charlotte.

The No Kings 2 rallies are planned for Saturday across the country, including in Charlotte. The nationwide protest is against the Trump administration and its policies. On Saturday morning, there will be a march and a rally at First Ward Park.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson said he condones peaceful protest and said "It’s how people make their voices heard and stand up for what they believe in."

He encouraged everyone who chooses to demonstrate to do so peacefully.
Tags
Charlotte Area Jeff JacksonProtestsPolitics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.