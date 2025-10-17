North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson condones peaceful protest
The No Kings 2 rallies are planned for Saturday across the country, including in Charlotte. The nationwide protest is against the Trump administration and its policies. On Saturday morning, there will be a march and a rally at First Ward Park.
North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson said he condones peaceful protest and said "It’s how people make their voices heard and stand up for what they believe in."
He encouraged everyone who chooses to demonstrate to do so peacefully.