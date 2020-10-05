2017 Election

-
Lawmakers in North Carolina have long loved to (politically) party with the gerrymander. And both major parties are guilty of twisting districts to help…
Change - on both the city council and across the city - was the main theme Monday night as Charlotte's new mayor, Vi Lyles, and city council council were…
The Mecklenburg Board of Elections on Friday certified results of the November 7 local elections across the county. A final check of absentee and…
Now that the election is behind her, Mayor-elect Vi Lyles says she wants to get to know the new City Council members and work to unify the city across…
Charlotte TalksWednesday, Nov. 8, 2017Charlotte has elected Vi Lyles as its first African-American female mayor. Mike Collins recaps the results with WFAE reporters,…
Updated Nov. 9, 2017Tuesday's election will bring big changes in many town halls around the Charlotte area. In Davidson, voters unseated the mayor and two…
Updated at 12:07 a.m.A third of CMS school board members will be new next year, but it’s unlikely that’ll mean much of a change in the board’s…
Charlotte's City Council will get five new members - all under the age of 40 - when the new council is sworn in on Dec. 4. That represents a generational…
The city of Charlotte has made history electing its first African American female mayor. In a landslide victory, Democratic candidate Vi Lyles defeated…
Democrats are celebrating a year after stinging election losses as Ralph Northam rode an anti-Trump wave to victory over Republican Ed Gillespie, who ran a hard line on immigration and social issues.